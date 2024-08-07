Over 90 people with Russian flags detained in Nigeria during protest rallies

PRETORIA, August 7. /TASS/. The Nigerian police have detained more than 90 people waving Russian flags during protest rallies underway since August 1, AFP reported citing police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

"Over 90 protesters with Russian flags have been arrested," he said.

Simultaneously, the state secret police said that several tailors had been detained for making Russian flags. The investigation is underway.

Amid this crackdown, Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, cautioned that it is a "treasonable offence" to fly the flags of foreign countries.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Abuja said that Russia does not meddle into Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Anti-government rallies have been underway in Nigeria since August 1, with demonstrators protesting against growing food and fuel prices as well as "poor governance.".