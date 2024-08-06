Israeli, US defense ministers discuss Iran’s destabilizing role in region

TEL AVIV, August 6. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, again to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, Israel’s defense ministry said.

This was the forth phone call between them after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Their previous calls took place on July 31, August 2 and 5.

"Minister Gallant informed the Secretary of Defense [Austin] about the current security situation in the region and the Israeli Defense Forces’ readiness to defend Israel in cooperation with the US-led international coalition. Minister Gallant was briefed by the Secretary of Defense [Austin] about the attack by the Iranian satellites on the US troops deployed in the region. Minister Gallant strongly condemned this attack and agreed with the Secretary of Defense that this attack reflects Iran’s destabilizing role in the region," it said.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated dramatically after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah armed wing commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah placed responsibility on Israel and warned about their response.

As for the elimination of Shukr, it said that this was a retaliation to the shelling attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights that killed 12 people. Hezbollah, however, denies its involvement in the incident.

The Shafaq News portal reported on Monday evening that the Al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, which is used by the international coalition forces, had come under an attack. The attack was confirmed by a Pentagon spokesman, who told TASS that according to preliminary data, several US soldiers had been hurt. Later, The Times of Israel said, citing its American and Iraqi sources, that at least five US soldiers has been wounded.