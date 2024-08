BEIRUT, August 3. /TASS/. Israel’s Air Force aircraft have attacked Shiite Hezbollah militia bases on Syrian soil in at least three air raids.

Missile strikes were delivered on the outskirts of Al-Qusayr in the Homs Governorate, Al Jazeera television reported. Direct hits on ground-based targets caused several ignitions.

Meanwhile, major explosions were heard as the borderline neighborhood of Sayyid Ali was also attacked. No casualties have been reported though.