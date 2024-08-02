Ukraine withdraws from government communications agreement with Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government made the decision to denounce agreements on cooperation with Russia and Belarus in the field of government communications, representative of the Ukrainian cabinet in the local parliament Taras Melnichuk said.

"The Agreement between the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Russian Federation in the sphere of government communications is terminated," Melnichuk wrote in his Telegram channel. A similar agreement was also terminated between Ukraine and Belarus.

Ukraine also dropped intentions "to become a party to the protocol on amendments to the Agreement on exhibition and fairs business development in the Commonwealth of Independent States," he added.

Ukrainian authorities regularly declare the withdrawal from agreements made with Russia, Belarus, Syria, and within the CIS framework.