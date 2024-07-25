Missiles launched at Iraqi air base used by US military

CAIRO, July 26. /TASS/. The Ain Al-Asad Airbase in the al-Anbar province of western Iraq, used by forces of the US-led international coalition, has come under a missile attack, the Shafaq News portal wrote citing security sources.

According to the report, at least two missiles of unspecified type have been fired towards the base, where US troops are currently deployed.

The military is trying to determine the launch area.

No information about potential damage or forces that might be behind the attack is available at this point.