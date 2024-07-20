Over 30 Dem lawmakers call on Biden to drop out of presidential race

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Over 30 Congress Dems have already called on US President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the WSJ, a total of 32 Democratic lawmakers have already directly called on Biden to drop out of the race: 29 congressmen and 4 senators; 12 more lawmakers (8 congressmen and 4 senators) stated their concerns over Biden’s ability to win the presidential election in November and to finish his second presidential term.

A total of 64 Dems (51 congressmen and 13 senators) urged Biden to stay in the race.

Meanwhile, less than half of all Democratic lawmakers made their position regarding Biden’s perspectives public - 87 out of 213 House representatives and 21 out of 47 senators.

On Friday, Axios reported that Biden may announce his withdrawal from the presidential race over the growing pressure from Congressional leaders, members of the Democratic Party and his friends on July 20-12. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Vice President Kamala Harris is considered the most probable replacement for Biden.