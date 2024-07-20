Trump speaks with Zelensky over phone to discuss conflict in Ukraine

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on July 19.

Trump announced on Truth Social that he had a "very good call" with Vladimir Zelensky and pledged to bring world peace and end a conflict in Ukraine if elected President of the United States.

He noted that the Ukrainian leader also condemned the assassination attempt on Trump and congratulated him on the successful Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump has repeatedly stated that if he wins the presidential election this year, he intends to bring about a quick settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. During the pre-election debate with US President Joe Biden on June 27, Trump promised that, if re-elected, he would be able to end the conflict before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.