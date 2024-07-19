IAEA indicates nuclear safety threats over power outages in Energodar

VIENNA, July 19. /TASS/. Power outages caused by military strikes in Energodar make life harder for staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), thus affecting nuclear safety, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said.

On July 17, Energodar authorities reported that the city and the Kamensk-Dneprovsky district had been blacked out since the previous night due to an emergency shutdown. On July 19, power to Energodar was restored.

"Such incidents clearly add to an already very stressful situation for people working at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. We will continue to monitor the situation. The general well-being of staff is a source of concern since it can also have an impact on nuclear safety and security," the IAEA website cited Grossi as saying.

According to him, in the last week, agency experts at the station have twice reported that some buildings at the facility lack running water.