UK to continue providing full support to Ukraine, King Charles says

LONDON, July 17. /TASS/. The British government will continue to provide full support to Ukraine, King Charles said in his speech opening a new session of parliament.

"My government will continue to give its full support to Ukraine and its people and it will endeavor to play a leading role in providing Ukraine with a clear path to NATO membership," the monarch said.

King Charles also highlighted the UK’s "unshakable" commitment to NATO and determination to "maintain a strong armed forces, including the nuclear deterrent."

"To ensure that the United Kingdom’s defense capabilities are matched to the changing nature of global strategic threats, my government will conduct a Strategic Defence Review," the king noted in his speech that is traditionally prepared by the government to set out its priorities.