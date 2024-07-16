Belgrade open for military cooperation with Russia — Serbia’s top brass

BELGRADE, July 16. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces Milan Mojsilovic said a meeting with Defense Attache of the Russian Federation in Belgrade Gennady Mozhayev that the Serbian army was ready for any form of cooperation with Russia in order to strengthen peace and stability, according to a statement from the Serbian Defense Ministry’s press office.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilovic, received today the Defense Attache of the Russian Federation in Belgrade, Major General Gennady Mozhayev," the statement reads.

"Both sides exchanged their views and opinions regarding security in the region and the world on the whole as well as on [bilateral] possibilities of cooperation in the sphere of defense," the statement continued.

The Serbian Defense Ministry’s statement added that "the Serbian army is open to any form of cooperation that is aimed at maintaining peace and stability," while the compliance with the international law and current agreements "is the best way to prevent and put an end to conflicts on the continent and around the globe."

Shortly after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated in his address to the nation that although Serbia supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it would not impose sanctions against Russia.

The Serbian leader also stated that Belgrade was suspending army and police drills with all foreign partners. He noted that Serbia considered Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly nations and expressed regrets regarding the ongoing developments in the east of Europe.