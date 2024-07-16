At least 40 people killed in floods in eastern Afghanistan

DUBAI, July 16. /TASS/. At least 40 people have been killed and 347 others injured in floods in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, an official spokesman of Ministry of Public Health in the government formed by the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia), Sharafat Zaman, said.

"According to information from the region, the number of people affected is 347. Many houses have been destroyed, about 40 people have died (the data may change)," he wrote on his page in the social network X.

Zaman noted that necessary medical assistance is being provided to the victims, and humanitarian aid is being delivered in coordination with international organizations. Afghan media reported that heavy rains caused the floods in Nangarhar province.