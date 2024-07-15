BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's entourage is becoming increasingly desperate over insufficient Western support for Kiev, the Bild newspaper reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian leadership.

One of the sources said anyone who talks with the Ukrainian president’s confidants can see a "growing despair due to the lack of clear decisions" that Kiev believes could provide more protection to Ukraine. For example, the newspaper said Kiev is disappointed with the outcome of the NATO summit in Washington, where the West didn’t donate more offensive weapons to Ukraine and did not allow it to attack targets deep inside Russian territory.

A NATO summit ended in Washington on July 11. The alliance’s member countries discussed ratcheting up their military capabilities, the development of their defense industries, and support for Kiev. In the summit declaration, NATO leaders assured Ukraine they would continue to support it. At the same time, the bloc said that it would invite Kiev to join only if all members agree on the issue and Ukraine meets the necessary conditions.