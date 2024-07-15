US Secret Service working on preventing incidents such as assassination attempts

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The US Secret Service intends to interact with other agencies in order to prevent the incidents such as an attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump in the future, the agency’s Director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

"The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again," she noted.

According to the official, "Secret Service personnel on the ground moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump."

Earlier, the Washington Post asserted that the attempt on Trump’s life was the biggest failure of the United States Secret Service in decades. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the agency of being unable to ensure Trump’s security and called for the resignation of its chief and the head of Trump’s security detail. The politician himself said that the Secret Service did a "fantastic job," eliminating the suspected shooter with a single bullet.

An assassination attempt on Trump took place at a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former president was wounded but his life is not in danger: the bullet tore off a small piece of his ear. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was killed by the Secret Service. The shooter’s motives are not yet known.