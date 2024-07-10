NATO leaders question Biden’s ability to serve another four-year term — WP

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The European NATO leaders, which are also leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), have their doubts that US President Joe Biden will be able to serve another term if re-elected in November, The Washington Post (WP) said citing anonymous officials.

They said that European leaders "came away stunned at how much older" Biden seemed at the G7 summit in Italy on June 13-15. According to the officials, the leaders "noticed he seemed more tired, more frail and was more prone to losing his train of thought." However, they believed that Biden was currently capable of fulfilling his presidential duties.

The WP reported that Biden’s demeanor and mental agility might be under close scrutiny at the NATO summit, underway in Washington, DC, on July 9-11. The daily said that on the first day of the summit, he "sought to quiet those concerns" when speaking "passionately about the renewed strength of the alliance." Nevertheless, several Democratic lawmakers said that the impression about Biden’s health condition could change if he "falters at his news conference Thursday", the last day of the summit in the US capital.

The 81-year-old US president frequently makes gaffes and verbal blunders in his public speeches. On June 27, Biden made an unsuccessful performance at the televised debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Several Democratic representatives have already publicly called on the president to pull out of the presidential race for a younger politician. The US presidential election will take place on November 5.

The current NATO summit is being held in Washington, DC, on July 9-11 to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty.