LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. Norway will hand over six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with deliveries beginning this year, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington.

"Norway has made a decision to give Ukraine six F-16 fighter jets free of charge. We plan on beginning deliveries in 2024," the VG newspaper quoted him as saying.

According to the news outlet, counting these six and other jets promised to the Kiev regime, Ukraine may have as many as 80 Western fighter jets in its air force.

Norway decided not to use F-16 fighter jets in 2021 due to the gradual introduction of new F-35s. Last December, Store, in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov ("Vovan") and Alexey Stolyarov ("Lexus"), said that almost all the country's F-16s had been sold to Romania.