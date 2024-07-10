Next 2 months of special op to be most 'dramatic,' Hungary’s Orban believes

MADRID, July 10. /TASS/. The next two months will be "more dramatic than ever" in the special military operation area, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after his visits to Moscow, Kiev and Beijing, El Pais reported citing the letters that Orban sent to European leaders after his trips.

According to the newspaper, the Hungarian prime minister believes that Europe must come up with a peace initiative without waiting or the US.

"We cannot expect that [the US] will present any proposal in the upcoming months," the message says.

Orban reportedly assured the European leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping believe that new peace talks on Ukraine will take place before the end of this year.

The prime minister also noted that he spoke with the Chinese leader about the potential conflict development scenarios after the US presidential elections. He believes that a new US president will have to provide a "prompt political result even before the inauguration."

"A ceasefire that would precede peace talks, as well as prompt and intensive peace talks could pose an interest for the new administration," Orban believes. However, Xi Jinping "made no comments about the probability of such scenario," he assured.

On July 5, Orban visited Moscow, where he discussed the potential settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier on July 2, Orban met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Ukraine. On July 8, Orban met with Xi Jinping, exchanging opinions on the perspectives of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

On July 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information regarding the contents of Orban’s letter, sent to the EU leadership after the talks with Putin.