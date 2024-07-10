Close Indian-Russian ties prove failure of US’ policy on isolating Russia — expert

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. The increasingly close ties between Russia and India cause a strong displeasure in Washington, because they confirm the failure of the US strategy on isolation of Russia on the international arena, says Li Haidong, professor at the Foreign Affairs University of China.

"The closer relationship between India and Russia shows the failure of the US' strategy to contain and isolate Russia," Li Haidong told the Global Times, commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow. "It means a deep frustration for the elites in Washington."

He specified that the deepening of the Russian-Indian relations is an important step toward global strategic balance. Such cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin may ease the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and strengthen the stability in Europe, which should be regarded as a positive factor.

The expert believes that Modi’s visit to Russia indicates the foreign policy balance, which New Delhi seeks to maintain by building relations with the leading powers. The professor underscored that the US’ hegemony should be considered "the biggest challenge in the current geopolitical landscape," because Washington acts "arbitrarily and unrestrained."