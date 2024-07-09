Cooperation between Russia, India ensured stability in global energy market — Modi

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Indian-Russian cooperation provided for stability in the global energy market, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before the start of official talks between Russian and Indian delegations in the Kremlin.

"The entire world should recognize that stability in the global market was provided owing to Indian-Russian cooperation in the energy sphere," Modi said.

"The whole world faces the crisis in the fuel sphere but owing to our cooperation, we managed to avoid all kinds of difficulties for average citizens of India, we provide them with gasoline and diesel fuel," the Prime Minister added.