Orban says will head to Washington after his Chinese visit

BUDAPEST, July 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced he will travel to Washington after visiting Beijing.

"I am heading to Washington next," Orban said on his page on Instagram (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

On July 9-11, Washington will host a NATO summit marking the 75th anniversary of the alliance. Bloc leaders will discuss sending more military equipment to Kiev via a new mission in Wiesbaden and building a NATO bridge for Ukraine that would enable the former Soviet republic to join the North Atlantic Alliance when the political chips fall into place.

On July 5, the Hungarian premier visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed ways toward resolving the Ukraine conflict and launching peace negotiations. Orban flew from Moscow to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Prior to his Russian visit, Orban discussed finding ways out with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on July 2.