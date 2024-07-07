PARIS, July 8. /TASS/. Paris will continue its support for Kiev despite the outcome of the early parliamentary elections in France, the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, has said.

"As for France’s assistance to Ukraine, nothing will change, regrettably. Paris will continue arming and financing Kiev, subordinating the French people to the European Union, NATO and the United States," he told TASS.

According to the French politician, the French authorities’ rhetoric concerning Russia is unlikely to change. "Neither of the candidates wanted to change anything in relations with Moscow," he said.

According to the preliminary results of voting at the earlt parliamentary elections, the leftist New Popular Front is leading in the second round of France’s early parliamentary elections and may count on from 182 to 193 seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The presidential Together For the Republic coalition is winning from 157 to 163 seats in the national legislature, while the right-wing National Rally may have from 136 to 144 seats.