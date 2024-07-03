IAEA condemns drone attacks on Raduga substation of Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, July 3. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed about a drone attack on the Raduga substation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi described the attack as a threat to nuclear safety.

"ZNPP informed IAEA of several drone strikes in vicinity of site today, injuring workers at Enerhodar electrical sub-station and starting fires in forest near ZNPP switchyard. @rafaelmgrossi (IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - TASS) says repeated drone attacks are a threat to nuclear safety and people’s lives and must stop," the IAEA wrote on its X profile.

The agency did not indicate who was behind the strikes.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said earlier on Wednesday that in the morning Kiev had conducted three drone attacks on the Raduga electrical substation which is affiliated with the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. According to Likhachev, repair work was underway at the facility at that time and that eight staff members were wounded.