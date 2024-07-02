Head of the Cuban military department arrives on visit to Belarus

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Alvaro Lopez Miera arrived on a visit to Belarus, Head of the department of international military cooperation of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense Valery Revenko announced.

"A Cuban military delegation led by the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, General of the Army Corps Alvaro Lopez Miera, has arrived in Belarus to take part in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders," Revenko wrote on the X social network.

It is expected that the head of the Cuban military department will participate in the parade that will be held in Minsk on July 3.

It is planned that over 5,000 servicemen and more than 300 vehicles will take part in the parade on the occasion of the Independence Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from fascist invaders. Russian aviation is expected to take part in the aerial part of the parade.