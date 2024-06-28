Twenty-one people detained after attempted military coup in Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES, June 28. /TASS/. Twenty-one people have been detained in Bolivia following the attempted military coup, Interior Minister Carlo del Castillo said.

"By this moment, as many as 21 people have been detained under the abortive military coup case," he told a news conference that was aired by the Canal 5 television channel.

On June 26, a group of Bolivian army officers led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was removed as army commander on June 25, occupied the square in front of the government building in La Paz. Bolivian President Luis Arce slammed the military's actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new leadership of the armed forces. The newly appointed army commander, Jose Wilson Sanchez Velasquez, ordered all soldiers to return to their units, after which they left the square. Zuniga was detained.