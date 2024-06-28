UN chief says conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine, Sudan most dramatic

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman called the conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan the most dramatic.

"I would like to be able to do whatever I can with knowing that I mean again, it's only the voice. And it's some capacity to bring together people to see if, at the end of our mandate, some of the most dramatic conflicts that we have today in the Middle East, in Ukraine, in Sudan, that at the end of my mandate, they will be solved," the UN chief said.

"The United Nations was created for peace and in peace, we are in trouble," he pointed out.