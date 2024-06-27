EU fails to approve measures to allocate $50-billion loan to Kiev — EC president

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. The European Council failed to agree on measures to allocate a loan of $50 billion to the Kiev government with the use of revenues from frozen Russian assets, European Council President Charles Michel told the final conference of the European Council.

He said that discussions on the subject will continue over the next few weeks, and expressed hope that important decisions will be made.

In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she hoped that the first installment of this loan will be allocated to Ukraine by the end of the year.