No way right to veto will disappear, says UN secretary-general

MOSCOW, June 27./TASS/. The veto mechanism in the UN will not be done away with under any circumstances, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"And then there is the very difficult question of the veto. There is no way the veto will disappear, but there is some progress now in relations between the Security Council and the General Assembly. Whenever there is a veto, there is an explanation given to the General Assembly," he said.

"So I think there are things that can be improved in the working methods of the Security Council. And this is important. It is important to strengthen the efficiency and the legitimacy of the Security Council because we in the UN as a whole pay a heavy price when the Security Council is not able to solve a problem," Guterres said.