Former Chinese Defense Minister expelled from Communist party over serious violations

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. Former Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was expelled from the Communist Party of China for serious disciplinary violations, and he will no longer be allowed to participate in the 20th All-Chinese CPC Convention, Xinhua reported, adding that the former minister is suspected of bribery and corruption.

"While being a representative of top Party and Army leadership, Li Shangfu rejected his initial mission and lost the principle of partisanship; his actions showed he is unworthy of the trust of the CPC Central Committee and its Military Council, […] they inflicted serious harm to the party’s cause, the national defense and the military building, as well as the image of top authorities," the Military Council said in its report on discussions about Li Shangfu’s case, according to Xinhua.

The report was reviewed at the meeting of the CPC Central Committee’s Politburo on Thursday. Li Shangfu’s case was forwarded to the military prosecutor’s office for initiation of a criminal case.

Previously, the Military Council decided to expel Li Shangfu from the People’s Liberation Army staff and strip him of his general rank.

On October 24, 2023, the Permanent Committee of the National People's Congress decided to dismiss Li Shangfu from the office of defense minister.