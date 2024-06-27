Russia shows its mettle by standing against illegal sanctions — Congolese president

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian authorities and people are showing what they’re made of by resisting illegally imposed sanctions, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"Your country and your people are showing their mettle; they are resisting the sanctions illegally imposed on your country as a result of the Ukrainian and other conflicts. I would like to praise the Russian people for this mettle. We must strengthen our ties in these hard times," he said.

Earlier, the Congolese president stated that his visit to Moscow was aimed at deepening cooperation with Russia, relations with which he considers friendly and cooperative. This year, Russia and the Republic of the Congo celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The leaders are holding talks in the Kremlin. Earlier, the leaders talked privately. A conversation will take place further on.