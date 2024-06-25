Bill Gates believes US business environment can face uncertainty if Trump wins — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. The victory of former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections could mean uncertainty for the country's business environment, billionaire and founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"It’s hard to predict US politics, both in terms of who’s going to win and how dramatic the changes might be. If Trump is elected, we may see more change, and therefore the whole business environment may have to deal with a lot of uncertainty," he said.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Former US leader Donald Trump has already garnered the necessary number of primary votes to clinch the Republican nomination. Incumbent US President Joe Biden, running for re-election, has secured the support of a sufficient number of delegates from the Democratic Party.