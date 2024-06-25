UK removes deputy head of Russian diamond producer Alrosa from sanctions list

LONDON, June 25. /TASS/. Deputy General Director of the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa Alexey Filippovsky has been removed from the UK sanctions list, according to a document distributed by HM Treasury.

"The following entry has been removed from the Consolidated List and is no longer subject to an asset freeze or trust services sanctions: Aleksei Nikolaevich Filippovski <…>," says the note to the sanctions list. The Treasury does not mention reasons for this decision.

The UK imposed sanctions against Filippovsky and other Alrosa's executives, including the company's general director Pavel Marinychev on February 22. According to the HM Treasury, Filippovsky and other top managers of Alrosa were added to the sanctions list as persons who were "involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or equivalent, of PJSC Alrosa, a business in the Russian extractives sector, a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia."