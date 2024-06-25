Ukraine conflict fraught with risk of nuclear weapons use — Turkish foreign minister

ISTANBUL, June 25. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine may spread beyond the region, with the risk of using nuclear weapons looming, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference in Ankara, broadcast on the ministry's X page.

"It [the conflict] can spread geographically. The issue of the possibility of using nuclear weapons can come up," Fidan said.

He also said that Turkey was ready to mediate on Ukraine and favored an early peaceful settlement of the conflict. "We consider it important to start negotiations on a peaceful settlement as soon as possible and are ready to make mediation efforts," the Turkish foreign minister said, calling a ceasefire in the region a priority.

Fidan emphasized that Turkey is in favor of preserving Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, a point he said he made at a recent conference on Ukraine in Switzerland. "It is necessary to stop this war immediately. We can see the polarization caused by this war. We see that Russia seeks to create its own camp [alliance], we see that relations within the European security architecture are developing in a different way. It is impossible to predict in advance in what format certain risks will develop while the war is underway," the Turkish minister said.

Turkey has repeatedly declared its readiness to provide its territory for negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Ankara refers to the holding of the Istanbul talks in March 2022 and the conclusion of a grain deal in July of the same year as positive experience.