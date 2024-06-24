CSTO resolutely condemns Sevastopol terror attack — organization’s chief

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) resolutely condemns any actions aimed against civilians, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in the wake of the Sevastopol terror attack.

"The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was deeply pained to hear the news about the tragic events in Sevastopol. The organization shares the grief of irreparable loss. We resolutely condemn any actions aimed against civilians," the CSTO chief said, expressing condolences to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev. The relevant message was posted on the organization’s Telegram channel.

On June 23, the Ukrainian army attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles armed with cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down while one more missile exploded over the city. As Sevastopol Governor Razvozhayev said, the missile attack killed four civilians, including two children, and injured more than 150 others.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into the terror attack. June 24 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to Sevastopol residents.