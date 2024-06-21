EU’s 14 package of sanctions against Russia targets 27 cargo ships — EUobserver

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. EU countries, as part of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, intend to impose restrictions on 27 cargo ships, eleven of which are registered in the Russian Federation, the EUobserver portal reported with reference to the document.

According to the portal, five ships are registered in Gabon, one in Guinea-Bissau, one in Cameroon, two in Panama, two in Singapore, four in the Cook Islands, one in the Comoros. The list of vessels was agreed by the EU on June 19.

The vessels which are registered in Russia are "Yenisei", "Kaliningrad", "Kemerovo", "Koryak UGS", "Krasnoyarsk", "Krymsk", "Lady R", "Maya-1", "Angara", "Maria" and "Saam UGS".

All 27 vessels will be banned from entering ports and gateways of [EU] Member States, as well as from using a wide range of services related to maritime transport, according to the document.

In addition, EUobserver reports, as part of the new package of sanctions, the European Union will blacklist 69 individuals, 47 legal entities, and put on a gray list (requiring additional supervision) - 61 companies, including from China, India and Turkey, which allegedly help transport "sensitive goods."

On Thursday, the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council announced that the EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

After its approval by the ministers of all EU states, the package will be published and come into force. The European Commission seeks to put it into effect before the start of negotiations on the admission of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU, scheduled for June 25.

On Friday, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels, the foreign ministers of 27 EU countries will approve the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions on June 24.