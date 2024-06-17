No sabotage behind explosion at Czech army training area, says defense minister

PRAGUE, June 17. /TASS/. An ammunition explosion at the Libava training area in the east of the Czech Republic was not an act of sabotage and is not related to the activity of a foreign state, Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said.

"Based on the information received at the scene of today's tragic event in Libava, I can state that, according to initial conclusions, we can rule out sabotage or other activities of a foreign state behind the explosion," she wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, the Czech army said that an ammunition explosion at the military training range in Libava killed one serviceman, injuring seven others as well as a civilian.

The Libava military training area is located near the city of Olomouc and has been used by the Czech army since 1949. Its area is 235.5 square kilometers.