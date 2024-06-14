{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Incomes from frozen Russian assets to be used for Ukraine’s defense, budget — G7

The G7 undertook to strengthen the Ukraine Multi-Donor Coordination Platform "to help coordinate the disbursal of funds and ensure they align with Ukraine’s highest priority needs at a pace it can effectively absorb"

ROME, June 15. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) will provide additional $50 billion to Ukraine using the incomes from Russia’s frozen assets to finance its defense industry, budget expenditures and reconstruction efforts, G7 leaders said in a joint statement after their summit in Italy.

"We intend to disburse this financing through multiple channels that direct the funds to Ukraine’s military, budget, and reconstruction needs - within the constraints of our respective legal systems and administrative requirements," the document says.

"This will play a key role in advancing Ukraine’s reforms in line with its European path," the leaders said. "In light of the above, we task our relevant Ministers and officials to operationalize these commitments in time for ERA to begin disbursing before year-end."

The Ukrainian topic was in the spotlight at the summit, attended by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

In their final statement, leaders of the G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with $50 billion using the income from Russia’s frozen assets by the end of 2024 "with a view to supporting Ukraine’s current and future needs in the face of a prolonged defense against Russia." To that end, it will launch "Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans for Ukraine", in order to make available approximately USD 50 billion in additional funding to Ukraine by the end of the year.

The statement says that Russia’s sovereign assets, seized by Western financial institutions, will remain immobilized "until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.".

Military operation in Ukraine
Kiev to get $1.5 billion from frozen Russian assets in July
90% of them will be used to finance Kiev’s military spending, the remaining 10% will be directed for reconstruction
Zelensky’s illegitimacy no obstacle for peace talks - Kremlin spokesman
The Russian president has clearly stated President Zelensky’s illegitimacy, but this doesn’t mean that there are no legitimate representatives there, Putin`s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Russian air defense shot down two MiG-29, Su-25, 91 drones over day
Two HIMARS MLRS shells and a JDAM guided munition were also intercepted, the Ministry of Defense added
Ukrainian law bars president’s term from being extended — Putin
"The court ruling was final and not open to appeal," the Russian president said
Russia withdrawing from Protocol to Transboundary Air Pollution Convention
Parties to the agreement decided at the 43rd session of the Executive Body of the Convention in December 2023 to terminate operations of the Center in Moscow and relocate it to Ljubljana on the initiative of Ukraine and with support of all European delegations
Air defense systems take down Neptune anti-ship missile over northwestern Black Sea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "an attempt by the Kiev regime was thwarted to carry out a terror attack on targets in the Russian Federation"
Senior Russian lawmaker slams latest US sanctions, sees confidence in dollar cracking
In Vyacheslav Volodin's view, economies can see now that the United States uses the dollar "as an instrument of political pressure"
Euro-Atlantic security concept no longer relevant to Russia — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Europe has fallen victim to "the US policy course toward bending everything and everybody to its will"
Russia wins 24 gold medals on second day of BRICS games
The team also won 16 silver and 9 bronze medals
Russian naval group completes exercise on use of precision weapons, arrives in Havana
In the next few days, the ship crews will take part in a number of protocol events, will be able to rest and visit the local landmarks
Swiss government says 100 delegations to attend Ukraine conference
Switzerland’s Federal Council said that 57 of them will attend the summit at the level of heads of state and government
West trying to provide ideological basis for Russia's dismemberment — Putin
According to the Russian leader, after the end of the Cold War Western elites "set a course for further geopolitical restructuring of the world, for the creation and introduction of the infamous 'rules-based order'"
West pushes ahead with attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West has been aiming at this "for a long time, not only in the 21st century"
Russia did not start war in Ukraine, Kiev continues fighting — Putin
"This is aggression," the Russian leader pointed out
No time frame for Putin’s proposal on peace talks but front situation changes — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president has chosen this moment to announce his proposal in view of the conference in Switzerland
Russia to promote its latest Ukraine proposals — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that Putin in his speech had elaborated on the legitimacy of the current government in Ukraine
Turkey 90% likely to cede second NPP project in Sinop to Russia
Chairman of the Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny said that two blocks with two reactors each are planned to be constructed with a capacity of 1,250 MW each
Kiev, West’s attempts at defeating Russia have failed — Russian diplomat
"Since the very first days, Russia has been proposing options for settling the crisis diplomatically," Vasily Nebenzy said
Settlement of Ukrainian conflict impossible without honest dialogue with Russia — Putin
"What the organizers of the meeting in Switzerland are proposing is just another trick to divert everyone's attention, to swap the cause and effect of the Ukrainian crisis, to lead the discussion down the wrong path and to once again highlight the appearance of legitimacy of the current executive authorities in Ukraine," the Russian leader said
Attempts by West to seize Russian assets considered theft, will not go unanswered — Putin
The head of state stressed that Russia’s foreign policy goals include forming its own long-term agenda and constructive discussion of the most important issues with partners
Other countries need not worry about Russian military drills — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "such visits are also a common practice"
UN Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo to attend Swiss conference on Ukraine — spokesperson
Switzerland plans to host a conference on Ukraine in the resort town of Burgenstock on June 15-16
Coca-Cola files applications to register 8 trademarks in Russia
The company seeks to register the brands Sprite, Power Ade, Fanta, and others under this categorization
Russia disappointed by lack of due UN response to journalist’s death — diplomat
Valery Kozhin was killed in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Annual waste volume in Russia comparable with small continent — operator
"Every individual generated about 250-300 kg of waste per year a decade ago, the figure is now approaching 500 kg of waste per year," Denis Butsaev said
Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia
He expects to have his passport before the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October
NATO defense ministers agree plan assigning alliance control over arms supplies to Ukraine
According to Jens Stoltenberg, coordination of arms shipments to Ukraine would be carried out by a NATO command, located at a US facility in Wiesbaden
Hungary to not participate in NATO mission in Ukraine, won’t interfere with it — Orban
At the same time, Viktor Orban pointed out that the NATO leadership does not want "Hungary to set a precedent" and other countries to take an example from it
United States actively supports unrest in Georgia — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova compared two statements made by the US Embassies in Armenia and Georgia about the continuing protests in those countries
G7 reaching political agreement on use of Russian assets — Italian PM
The scheme should now be determined "from the technical point of view," Giorgia Meloni noted
HeliRussia show features latest combat drones
Rosoboronexport presented the latest light multirole 305E guided missile and the upgraded option of Ka-52 Alligator helicopter gunships
Interaction of Russia, Turkmenistan in gas sphere is priority — Ambassador
Russia is among top five trade partners of Turkmenistan with the turnover about $1.6 bln
G7 says Russia should pay almost $500 bln to Ukraine in compensation of damage
Russian frozen assets will be used as collateral for issuing loans to Ukraine, according to the statement
Russian, Egyptian warships to hold joint drills in Mediterranean — defense ministry
The exercise will involve joint maneuvering, communication practice and other drills
Sevmash Shipyard ready to continue construction of Borei-A nuclear subs — CEO
The strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Emperor Alexander III was floated out on December 29, 2022
Annual inflation in Russia rising to 8.37% over week — Economy Ministry
"In the services sector, the price growth rate dropped to 0.13% amid slower rise in prices for air tickets and services of sanatoriums," the ministry added
Russia to guarantee safe withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin
The Russian leader underlined that Moscow will be ready for talks with Kiev if Ukraine pulls its troops out from Donbass and Novorossiya and gives up plans to join NATO
Lavrov urges West to listen to Putin as 'nothing good' came out of disregard before
The top Russian diplomat said he is unaware of the US desire to have official communication with the Russian Foreign Ministry
Documents being signed by Kiev legally null and void — Putin
"It is clear that there is a political and propagandistic component involved," the Russian president said
Russia, Iran boost trade turnover by 48% in Q1 2024
Alexander Novak introduced Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev as the new chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation
Kiev uses army as cannon fodder in attempts to straighten frontline near Kharkov — expert
Andrey Marochko also said that in Volchansk and Liptsy "the situation is very complicated," as the enemy is constantly moving manpower and military equipment there
G7 decision on Russian assets to expedite independent payment system creation — expert
It would be interesting to see how G7 leaders would explain to third countries invited to their summit that Russia is an exclusion and such practice would never be used against India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia or any other state, Melkulangara Bhadrakumar noted
Russian forces liberate village near border with Kursk Region — Chechen leader
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Ukrainian side sustained serious losses and was forced to retreat
Russian human rights commissioner publishes list of 430 Ukrainian POWs for exchange
Tatyana Moskalkova asked Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets to help intensify the processes of Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swaps
Russia to continue working with Armenia to clarify Yerevan's position on CSTO — Kremlin
"We hope that in any case we will stick to partnership and alliance relations," Dmitry Peskov noted
Delegations from 15 friendly countries to attend Russia’s Maritime Defense Show
As in 2023, the Congress and Exhibition Center of the Naval Glory Museum on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster will be the venue of the maritime show
Georgian Legion POWs say they were trained by NATO instructors — video
The ideology of the Georgian Legion, the POW said, was Russophobia: "kill Russians and do not to take prisoners"
Moscow accepted Ukraine security guarantees formulated by Kiev in 2022 to stop war — Putin
Under that compromise agreement, Kiev agreed to conditions of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the Russian leader said
Russian statistical service confirms GDP growth by 5.4% in Q1 2024
Main contributors to GDP growth in the first quarter of this year were wholesale and retail trade (+11.4%), processing facilities (+9%), construction (+4.8%), and hotels and restaurants (+4.6%)
China rejects US allegations on assisting Russia in special military op in Ukraine
"We are committed to promoting talks for peace," said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States
Russian budget deficit preliminarily totals $16 bln in January-April — finance ministry
"The built-in parameterization of the revenue base and expenditure commitments of federal budget ensures the primary structural balance starting 2025 in accordance with fiscal rule parameters," the report said
G7 decision to use seized Russian assets for Kiev’s needs is illegitimate — envoy Antonov
Anatoly Antonov noted, the G7 does not want to change the situation in the world
Russia’s retail turnover expected to grow by 7-8% in 2024
According to the Russian State Statistics Service, retail trade turnover in Russia in 2023 will amount to $533.7 bln, increasing by 8% year-on-year (in comparable prices)
FACTBOX: What is known about multi-apartment building section collapse in Shebekino
Six people were evacuated from the fifth floor with the help of a ladder truck
Ukraine rejected Russia's call for troop pullout to resolve Donbass conflict — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that on February 24, 2022, Russia was forced to start a special military operation in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry to implement president's orders to a tee — Lavrov
"Because everyone understands that the fate of our country depends on this, the fate of our people and, to a certain extent, the fate of the whole world," the top Russian diplomat noted
Four conditions for negotiations with Kiev: what Putin said at Foreign Ministry
Russia considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status and the lifting of all Western sanctions as a necessary condition
Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector’s energy sites over week — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and two Mi-8 helicopters over the past week, the ministry reported
BRICS leaders not to attend conference on Ukraine in Switzerland
Brazil, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa will send delegated to the event
Ukraine pulling reserves for counteroffensive near Volchansk in Kharkov Region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian command has been building up troops by small groups at night time
Ukraine fired 94 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day, governor says
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, all the injured were provided with medical care
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
Future security system must be open to everybody in Eurasia, including NATO allies — Putin
The president noted that geography "cannot be changed"
NATO chief, Zelensky’s reaction to Putin’s peace proposals quite predictable — Kremlin
This was not a warning, neither was it an ultimatum as Zelensky nervously took it, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Ukraine will have to pause its NATO application to achieve peace — expert
Walter Dorn also believes that Ukraine’s authorities should also cease attempts to reclaim lost territories by force
US sends submarine to Cuba as Russian warships visit island
The US Southern Command said the US submarine pulled into the Cuban bay as part of a "routine port visit"
IN BRIEF: What is known about Kiev’s attack on city of Shebekino in Belgorod Region
According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Kiev lost over 60 servicemen and 6 vehicles; several civilians were injured
Implementation of Putin’s conditions to mean achievement of Russia’s goal — NATO chief
Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said that the alliance cannot decide for Ukraine about acceptable conditions for ending the conflict
Ukraine's Zelensky calls Russia's peace offer ‘an ultimatum’
Vladimir Zelensky said that accepting Moscow’s was tantamount to ceding territories
Ukraine needed Bucha provocation to justify abandoning agreements with Russia — Putin
The Russian leader noted that during the 2022 talks, the countries managed to resolve even tough issues, laying down a preliminary agreement that both sides were satisfied with
Kremlin not regretting that invited mass media from unfriendly countries to meet Putin
There was the opinion that there should not be tie dialog with mass media representatives from unfriendly countries that could distort what they had heard at the meeting
Russian troops approached Kiev in 2022, but no decision to storm city was made — Putin
That was actually an operation to force the Kiev regime into peace, the Russian president explained
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syrian mountains
Over the past day, Syrian militants attacked pro-government forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone nine times
Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals were realistic
German team defeats Scots in first match of European Football Championship
Florian Wirtz scored the first goal of the tournament on the 10th minute
Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in pinpoint air strike
The video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces launched an ODAB-1500 fuel-air-explosive bomb against Ukrainian militants
Canadian patrol boat calls at Havana port
The Canadian ship is moored out of sight and cannot be seen from the embankment
Medvedev says western Ukraine wants to be annexed to its ‘former masters’
According to Medvedev, Zelensky, Duda and Nauseda "pray for tanks, as it turned out"
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Forecasts show Russia may overtake Japan in terms of GDP growth by 2030
Andrey Belousov opined that the Russian Central Bank’s key rate would remain at a high level so far, declining to 6-7% by 2027
New Russian regions not going back to Ukraine, end of story — Putin
"The people of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions expressed their position in referendums," the Russian president reiterated
Putin discloses he spoke with Obama amid 2014 coup in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, "there was an opportunity for a civilized way out of the situation" in Ukraine at that time
NATO to build three large bases to supply weapons to Ukraine, Orban says
The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed concern that should these bases be built in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other Ukrainian neighbors they will "become military targets"
First batch-produced Su-57 delivered to regiment in Southern Military District — source
The source added that another four such jets would be provided for the Aerospace Force in 2021
Western egoism leads to extremely dangerous situation close to point of no return — Putin
It is reported that it was the United States that undermined strategic stability and ruined the system of confidence-building measures and arms control in the European space
Russia should keep pace of development — Putin
Russia is passing now through a challenging but important period, which united its society and accelerated the country’s development, the head of state noted
Medvedev urges to turn life in West into 'permanent nightmare' in response to sanctions
"We should try every day to do as much damage as possible to those countries that have imposed these restrictions on our country and all our citizens," the senior Russian official stressed
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Russia to give military-technical response if F-16 jets appear over Ukraine — Lavrov
Russia had presented "a very serious demarche" within the framework of the UN Security Council panel "nuclear five" in connection with the possibility of F-16 aircraft being prepared for transfer to Ukraine to carry nuclear weapons
No one waits for Armenia, Ukraine to join European Union — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council warned that the ‘mountains of gold,’ including membership in the European Union, were offered to Yerevan in exchange Armenia’s complete loyalty
Press review: G7 to tap iced Russian assets for Ukraine loan and BRICS candidates unveiled
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 14th
Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers near Staromayorskoye in DPR
According to the earlier report, Russian forces had eliminated Ukrainian army personnel in the village of Staromayorskoye by strike drones
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
US, Ukraine sign 10-year security agreement — Reuters
The document notes that the US intend to provide Ukraine with materiel, training and advising, sustainment, intelligence, security, defense industrial, institutional, and other support
Ukraine’s Zelensky lost legitimacy; previous deals with him null and void — top lawmaker
By canceling the presidential election, Zelensky usurped the power, Volodin stated on his Telegram account
US rejects WTO, puts pressure on competitors — Putin
"It is enough to look at how they are draining European economies that are balancing on the brink of recession," the Russian leader stressed
Moscow to embrace talks as soon as Kiev withdraws troops from new Russian regions — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow’s prerequisites for talks are "as simple as that"
Russia delivers nearly 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
According to the general, in the past 24 hours, nine humanitarian missions have been carried out in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
German politician calls for heeding Putin's initiative for Ukraine
Ukraine's long-term nuclear-free status and renunciation of NATO membership ambitions, Sahra Wagenknecht said, are Russia’s demands that are easy to understand
Mandatory NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine not to change anything — Kremlin
Moscow knows that "there are certain countries in the alliance that have stated their unwillingness" to participate in mandatory aid to Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
NATO does everything to prepare for clash with Russia — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko added that the alliance has launched a hybrid war against Russia
