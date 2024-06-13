Buffer zone on Poland-Belarus border officially goes into effect

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The decree setting up a buffer zone along the border between Poland and Belarus went into effect on Thursday, the RMF24 radio station said citing the document of the Ministry of Interior and Administration.

"The implementation of the decree, which limits the presence of unauthorized persons [in the buffer zone], has been carried out in order to ensure the safety of both unauthorized persons and police officers, border guards and military personnel, as well as to limit the activity of smuggling groups," RMF24 quoted an excerpt from the Polish interior ministry’s decree.

According to its data, the buffer zone will be 60.67 kilometers long and 200 meters to two kilometers wide. Restrictions on travels and stay within the buffer zone have been introduced in 27 settlements of the Hajnowski and Bialystok powiats (districts) of Podlaskie Voivodeship, on the border with Belarus. The buffer zone will stay up for 90 days, with an option to extend the restrictions.

The decision to create the buffer zone was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after an illegal migrant killed a Polish soldier at the border.