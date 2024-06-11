Thousands of fish die in Mexico due to abnormal heat

MEXICO, June 11. /TASS/. The Bustillos lagoon in the Mexican state of Chihuahua has dried up due to record heat and lack of rain, and thousands of fish have died, the Azteca TV channel reported.

Regional authorities confirmed that the water level in the lagoon has dropped drastically due to a lack of rain and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). This led to a sharp increase in the concentration of pollutants in the water, resulting in the death of thousands of fish that covered the bottom of the dried-up reservoir.

According to the TV channel, the extremely high temperatures and reduced water reserves in the state's reservoirs have also led to the death of livestock.

Earlier, the Mexican Health Ministry said that the high temperatures had led to the deaths of at least 90 people in the country.