Iran’s nuclear program corresponds to IAEA requirements — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, June 8. /TASS/. Iran is pursuing its nuclear program in accordance with requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Islamic Republic’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani told CNN Türk.

"Iran is running its nuclear program in compliance with requirements of the IAEA, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its own national programs," he said.

"Iran’s nuclear program and activities are absolutely legal and are supervised by the IAEA," the acting minister added.