Israel expects Iranian strike ‘in coming days’ — report

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. Israel is preparing to repel a strike from Iran in the coming days, the Washington Post reported.

"Iran is preparing an attack on Israel in coming days," a person close to Israeli leaders told the newspaper.

Amid expectations of an Iranian strike, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on November 1 announced the US is sending additional forces to the Middle East, including destroyers, fighter jets and bombers to protect Israel and US military bases in the region, according to the report.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." Iran’s air defense forces said in a statement that military facilities in the Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan provinces came under attack, but suffered limited damage. At least four Iranian soldiers and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel vowed to respond.