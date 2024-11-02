Russian Lancet munition wipes out French-made Caesar howitzer in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system of the Ukrainian army by a Lancet loitering munition in the Sumy Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

Reconnaissance squads of Russia’s Battlegroup North uncovered a firing position of an enemy self-propelled artillery system in the Sumy Region, it said.

"The enemy’s artillery gun was identified as a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system. The enemy’s motorized artillery system was destroyed by a direct hit of a Lancet loitering munition," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also uploaded a video transmitted by data-recording equipment, showing the destruction of the Ukrainian army’s artillery system.