US to deploy its bombers to Europe for drills with NATO allies

BRUSSELS, November 2. /TASS/. The United States plans to deploy its bombers to Europe within days to hold joint drills and operation with its NATO allies, the US European Command said.

"The next Bomber Task Force-Europe deployment is scheduled to begin in the coming days with U.S. strategic bombers transiting from the continental U.S. to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility," it said in a press release posted on its website. "During the deployment, U.S. bomber aircrews will train and operate alongside NATO Allies and partners for several weeks demonstrating the U.S. commitment to global security and stability."

According to the command, the US aircraft will fly on a "pre-filled flight plan through international airspace."

It did not say however how many warplanes would be deployed to Europe.