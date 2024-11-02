Iranian leader warns of crushing response to Israel, US

DUBAI, November 2. /TASS/. Iran will deliver a crushing response to Israel and the US over their hostile actions against Tehran and Islamic resistance forces in the Middle East, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated.

"Our enemies, including the US and the Zionist regime, should understand that they will face a crushing response to any actions against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei’s press service quoted him as saying.

"Fighting arrogance is our responsibility. Arrogance means all-round economic, military and cultural domination over other nations and humiliating them. They have been humiliating the Iranian nation for many years. Therefore, the people of Iran have resisted and will continue to resist arrogance," Khamenei added.

He warned that Tehran will overthrow "the criminal group that rules the modern world order." The leader of the republic noted that the authorities are doing everything to strengthen the state's defense capabilities.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the assassinations of key individuals in the leadership of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement, the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah organization, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel has vowed to respond to the attack.

On October 26, the IDF reported targeting military sites within Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks." The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force stated that military facilities in Ilam, Tehran, and Khuzestan provinces were struck, although the damage was limited and air defenses successfully intercepted most of the incoming attacks. At least four Iranian servicemen and one civilian were killed in the Israeli strikes.