MELITOPOL, November 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to prevent Russian troops from conducting a mop-up operation in the settlement of Novodmitrovka, located north of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, told TASS.

"There is progress in the southern Donetsk area. North of Kurakhovo, in the direction of Pokrovsk (Ukrainian name of Krasnoarmeysk - TASS), there is a settlement called Novodmitrovka. A mop-up operation is underway there. The enemy is attempting to obstruct it from the neighboring settlement of Zarya, which has not been liberated yet," he said.

Earlier, Rogov told TASS about Ukrainian servicemen surrendering in the settlements of Trudovoye, Ilyinka and Stepanovka.