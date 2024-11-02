Russian Ka-52M helicopter wipes out Ukrainian equipment in borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A Russian Ka-52M helicopter destroyed Ukrainian armor by airstrikes in the borderline Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A crew of a Ka-52M army aviation helicopter operating in a combined tactical group destroyed manpower and equipment of Ukrainian formations in a border area of the Kusrk Region," it said.

It is noted that after the strike, the crew performed a missile-evasion maneuver by firing decoy flares and returned to home air field. "The forward air controller confirmed the target’s destruction," the ministry added.