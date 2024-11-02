Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 troops, with seven servicemen surrendering as prisoners of war (POWs) in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 29,100 troops since the fighting began in the region.

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Kamyshovka and Novoivanovka.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Battlegroup North repelled four enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Kamyshovka and Novoivanovka, and also thwarted Ukrainian attempts to attack Daryino and Leonidovo.

- Units of the battlegroup continued offensive operations, defeating Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Leonidovo, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces is ongoing.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 250 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery piece, a mortar, as well as three motor vehicles. Seven Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as POWs.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 29,100 troops, 180 tanks, 101 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,063 armored combat vehicles, 780 motor vehicles, 255 artillery pieces, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including 11 HIMARS and six MLRS of US manufacture, ten anti-aircraft missile launchers, seven transport and loading vehicles, 58 electronic warfare stations, 12 counter-battery radars, four air defense radars, 25 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 counter-obstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, five armored repair and recovery vehicles, as well as a command and staff vehicle.