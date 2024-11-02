Trump insists Harris cannot be trusted to negotiate with Russia, China

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump doubts his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, can handle US negotiations with either Russia or China.

"Would you trust Kamala Harris to talk with Russia or China about nuclear war? I don’t think so. <...> Would you trust her to steer us out of the economic crisis? I don’t think so. Nothing is more dangerous than to give immense power to a very weak and incompetent person with an extremely low IQ," Trump said at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday night.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5. Former US President Trump was nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate. He is running against US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.