Trump will not dare challenge US 'deep state' — Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Donald Trump is the most non-systemic of the systemic politicians in the United States, and in the event of his return to the White House, he will not challenge the US "deep state," Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with RT. An extract from the video interview was uploaded to Medvedev's page on the social media platform VKontakte.

"An out-of-system player cannot become the president of America. Take Trump. He is the most non-systemic of the systemic ones because he has not been in the civil service at all. But he is, after all, within the system. This explains why he will not commit actions that will draw a negative attitude from what is called the 'deep state,'" Medvedev noted.

Therefore, he said, "in any case, a systemic man will be at the helm in America" and "it does not matter what his name is – someone more extravagant or someone with less experience."

Medvedev also pointed out that "it does not even matter how this or that candidate feels about Russia," "especially since their positions are contradictory."

Medvedev recalled Trump's words about the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. "We understand everything well enough. An election campaign is on. One is obliged to make brisk statements. He always makes them," Medvedev noted.