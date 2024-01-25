KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. High-ranking European political figures are seeking to distract the attention of their respective countries’ citizens away from growing domestic economic problems by idle speculation about a potential future armed conflict with Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"One must always look for an outside enemy, which is something the Europeans have always been inclined to do. And, for them, we [here in Russia] have certainly long been perceived as an enemy."

"The attention of their [European countries’] citizens must be distracted somehow in view of today’s emerging economic problems, when taxpayers start asking how they [the EU authorities] spent dozens or hundreds of millions of euros (including on aid to Ukraine - TASS) instead of investing such funds into the [domestic] economy," Peskov said.

On February 21, 2022, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the DPR and LPR leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of early 2014.

On February 24, 2022, Putin announced that, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories held under Kiev’s control.