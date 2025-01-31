Russian Voislav Torden to stay in custody in Finland until sentencing on March 7

STOCKHOLM, January 31. /TASS/. A court in Finland has ordered that Russian national Voislav Torden, also known as Yan Petrovsky, shall due remain in custody until his sentencing on March 7, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper has said.

According to the report, the hearing in the District Court of Helsinki concluded with a final statement by the defense, which requested Torden’s release. The court turned down this motion, which means that Torden will remain in custody until the sentencing due on March 7.

Trial proceedings began in the district court of Helsinki on December 5, 2024. Torden's lawyer, Heikki Lampela, stated that the accused denies all charges of war crimes.

According to the arrest warrant the alleged crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. Torden, who previously went by the name Yan Petrovsky, was apprehended by Finnish border guards on July 20, 2023. Ukraine is seeking his extradition on charges of crimes allegedly committed in Donbass. The Russian embassy in Finland has stated that its diplomats are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to protect Torden's rights.