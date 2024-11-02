'Dollar bubble' to burst, cause havoc in economic relations — Medvedev

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The "dollar bubble" will burst, potentially leading to chaos in international economic relations, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with RT.

"This bubble will burst sooner or later. And it will be such a 'bang,' such a dangerous explosion, that it may create very grave circumstances for everyone," the official said.

"Nobody is interested in the dollar crash," Medvedev stated. "Even we are not interested, because this will bring havoc to international economic relations," he explained.

"We are actually a part of international economic relations," Medvedev added.

The Russian official supports an increase in the number of reserve currencies and a more active use of digital money. "We are dependent primarily on the dollar and a certain number of other reserve currencies," Medvedev said. "The basket of reserve currencies should expand," he noted.

"And certainly, e-money should emerge. Digital money is the future, because it is impossible to control them from a single center of issuance," Medvedev added.